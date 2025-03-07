This comes at a time when larger rival Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) has seen its orderbook swell on the back of a surge in business from the oil-rich region. The Middle East accounted for a third of the ₹2.67 trillion worth of orders booked by L&T in the first nine months of fiscal year 2025 (FY25), close behind the 46% orders booked in India. The region accounts for 35% of the company’s ₹5.6 trillion orderbook.