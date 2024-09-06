“Anybody catering to the EWS (economically weaker section) and LIG (low-income group) segment has great tailwinds in the form of government support through PMAY 2.0," the chief financial officer of a large housing finance company told Mint on condition of anonymity. “Demand in the market is very strong. So, there is enough headroom for this industry to grow. Moreover, with (interest) rate cuts on the cards, these loans stand to do better as (net interest) margins are still very good. But that bump will be offset within a span of four to six months of the cuts."