Affordable housing stock declines 21% in 2 years

Among the top 7 cities, Chennai, Pune and MMR saw the highest reduction of 52%, 33% and 27%, respectively in their stock of unsold affordable housing over the last two years. In Chennai, unsold affordable housing inventory fell 52% from 9,220 units in Q1 2020 to 4,440 units in Q1 2022. For Pune, the unsold stock declined 33% from 46,630 units in Q1 2020 to 31,090 units in Q1 2022 and for MMR, it fell 27% from 69,210 units in Q1 2020 to 50,860 units in Q1 2022.