Affordable housing stock declines 21% in 2 years
Among the top 7 cities, Chennai, Pune and MMR saw the highest reduction of 52%, 33% and 27%, respectively in their stock of unsold affordable housing over the last two years
Data from ANAROCK Group, a real estate services company, shows that affordable housing (priced below Rs. 40 lakh) inventory declined by 21% – from 2.35 lakh units in Q1 2020-end to 1.86 lakh units in Q1 2022-end, thanks to healthy demand for housing in this segment. The data covers National Capital Region, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Bangalore, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata.
Among the top 7 cities, Chennai, Pune and MMR saw the highest reduction of 52%, 33% and 27%, respectively in their stock of unsold affordable housing over the last two years. In Chennai, unsold affordable housing inventory fell 52% from 9,220 units in Q1 2020 to 4,440 units in Q1 2022. For Pune, the unsold stock declined 33% from 46,630 units in Q1 2020 to 31,090 units in Q1 2022 and for MMR, it fell 27% from 69,210 units in Q1 2020 to 50,860 units in Q1 2022.
According to ANAROCK Group, the intentional restriction of new budget housing supply helped in the decline of unsold stock. “Restricting new affordable housing supply has helped developers clear previous stock of unsold budget homes by at least 21% in the top 7 cities. This is the highest supply reduction among all budget categories," says Anuj Puri, Chairman, ANAROCK Group. Data shows that the share of affordable housing in the total new housing supply has declined from 38% in Q1 2020 to 25% in Q1 2022.
As regards, unsold stock of ultra-luxury homes (priced over Rs. 2.5 crore) in the top 7 cities, there was a 5% decline – from 41,750 units in Q1 2020-end to 39,810 units in Q1 2022-end. Here, MMR and Kolkata saw the biggest reduction of 16% and 15%, respectively in unsold stock.