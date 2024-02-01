After a bloody nose, Paytm puts up a brave face

“The lending business has no relationship with PPBL other than the fact that there would be merchants, who may have taken a loan and have their repayments coming from Paytm Payments Bank account, which is not a very large number, but may be about 10-15% of merchants on a ballpark number who would have the repayment setup happening from the PPBL bank account because they were taking settlements there. There, we have to move their settlement accounts to any other bank account that they would like so the repayment can keep coming," he added.