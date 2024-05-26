Online travel aggregator EaseMyTrip quietly restarts travel bookings for Maldives after suspending it on January 8 to support the Indian government on India-Maldives row.

This sparked an outrage on social media platform X, where users shared screenshots of the bookings options available on the online platform.

Social Media X user Jay said in a post, "'Nation First' - only as long as it gets you media/marketing leverage. Did I miss an announcement on when they backtracked on their boycott?"

However, EaseMyTrip co-founder Nishant Pitti, replying to the above tweet, clarified that the company hasn't removed boycott and will make an announcement if do so in the future.

On January 8, the online travel company indefinitely suspended flight bookings to the Maldives. This decision was prompted by social media posts critical of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi made by three Maldivian ministers, who have since been suspended. These posts exacerbated tensions between the neighbouring nations.

Commenting on the bold move taken by the company, co-founder Rikant Pitti said in an interview with Mint in February, “As a company with significant influence, we acknowledged our duty to preserve the honour of our nation. Recognising the vital role tourism plays in the Maldives' economy, particularly with the substantial support it receives from India, where we stand as the second-largest contributor, we understood the significance and took a stand. Despite the potential impact on our business, our dedication to upholding our country's reputation took precedence. Hence, on the night of January 8th, we made the choice to halt our operations in the Maldives, a stance we unwaveringly maintain."

On Friday, the travel booking platform reported a consolidated loss of ₹15.07 crore for the March quarter, compared to a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹31.05 crore in the same period last year. According to a regulatory filing, the company reported a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹103.46 crore for the full financial year ending in March, a decrease from ₹134.10 crore in the previous fiscal year.

The company also announced on Friday its decision to withdraw from the GoAir bid. "After careful consideration, I have decided to withdraw from the GoAir bid in my personal capacity. This decision allows me to better focus on other strategic priorities and initiatives that align with our long-term vision and growth objectives. Our commitment to delivering exceptional value and service remains unwavering as we continue to navigate new opportunities and challenges," Nishant Pitti said in a statement.

The shares of Easy Trip Planners (EaseMyTrip) were down 2.32 per cent on Friday's trading session to ₹44.50 per share. The stock has gained over 13.32 per cent in the last six months on the National Stock Exchange (NSE)

