After Dhoot, Bain-backed RSB Transmissions begins talks with bankers for ₹3,000 cr IPO

Mumbai: Global private equity firm Bain Capital has called for banker pitches to take its portfolio company RSB Transmissions, an automotive component maker, to the public markets, two people familiar with the matter said. The move follows the successful listing of another similar portfolio company, Dhoot Transmission, earlier this week.
Pune-based RSB, which manufactures automotive, construction, and off-highway equipment systems and aggregates, is seeking to raise about ₹3,000 crore through an initial public offering (IPO), one of the people cited above said on the condition of anonymity.