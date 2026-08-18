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After Dhoot, Bain-backed RSB Transmissions begins talks with bankers for ₹3,000 cr IPO

Priyamvada CAgnidev Bhattacharya
3 min read18 Aug 2026, 06:30 AM IST
Pune-based RSB is seeking to raise about <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3,000 crore through an initial public offering.
Pune-based RSB is seeking to raise about ₹3,000 crore through an initial public offering.
Summary

Founded in 1973 by R.K. Behera and S.K. Behera, RSB specializes in designing and manufacturing components for commercial vehicles, passenger cars, construction and off-highway equipment.

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Mumbai: Global private equity firm Bain Capital has called for banker pitches to take its portfolio company RSB Transmissions, an automotive component maker, to the public markets, two people familiar with the matter said. The move follows the successful listing of another similar portfolio company, Dhoot Transmission, earlier this week.

Mumbai: Global private equity firm Bain Capital has called for banker pitches to take its portfolio company RSB Transmissions, an automotive component maker, to the public markets, two people familiar with the matter said. The move follows the successful listing of another similar portfolio company, Dhoot Transmission, earlier this week.

Pune-based RSB, which manufactures automotive, construction, and off-highway equipment systems and aggregates, is seeking to raise about 3,000 crore through an initial public offering (IPO), one of the people cited above said on the condition of anonymity.

Pune-based RSB, which manufactures automotive, construction, and off-highway equipment systems and aggregates, is seeking to raise about 3,000 crore through an initial public offering (IPO), one of the people cited above said on the condition of anonymity.

“The discussions with the bankers are in early stages, and details around valuation and the exact structure are still being decided,” the person added.

Bain Capital and RSB did not respond to Mint’s requests for comment by the time of publishing.

Also Read | Yotta targets $1.5 billion raise in FY27, including India IPO

According to an 11 June report by India Ratings, Bain Capital currently holds 64.3% stake in RSB, following a series of transactions, starting with an initial 30% stake buy two years ago.

In September 2024, Bain Capital invested an undisclosed sum in RSB. As part of the transaction, the private equity firm had said it would provide the resources and global automotive expertise to realize significant organic growth, pursue strategic M&A opportunities, and further establish the company as a global, diversified platform.

This June, RSB completed the acquisition of Setco Auto Systems (SASPL), a leading supplier of MHCV clutch systems and aftermarket drivetrain solutions. The transaction was funded through an equity infusion of 525 crore from Bain Capital and another 115 crore from RSB’s promoters.

The deal marked a significant step in scaling up RSB’s presence in the automotive components sector and building a systems-led, multi-product platform across the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and aftermarket segments.

Also Read | NSE aims to launch IPO in mid-September, list by end of month

What is RSB Transmission

Founded in 1973 by R.K. Behera and S.K. Behera, RSB specializes in designing and manufacturing components for commercial vehicles, passenger cars, construction and off-highway equipment. Its products include propeller shafts, axles, gearboxes, and related aggregates, serving long standing Tier-1 customers across India and the US.

The company has manufacturing facilities across India, including in Jamshedpur, Pune, Dharwad, Chennai, as well as an international site in Mexico. It serves several OEMs like Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, VECV, Daimler, Mahindra & Mahindra, and John Deere. In the construction equipment sector, RSB supplies major manufacturers such as CAT, Tata Hitachi, JCB, XCMM, LiuGong, Kobelco, and Komatsu.

In FY25, the company reported consolidated revenue of 2,853 crore, compared to 3,058 crore a year earlier. Its net profit narrowed to 37.38 crore from 130.96 crore in FY24, according to filings sourced by Tofler from the ministry of corporate affairs. India Ratings expects the company to grow by 4-8% in FY26 with Ebitda margins closer to FY25 levels of 11.6%.

Dhoot IPO

Meanwhile, Bain built another auto platform in 2025 through a significant minority stake in Dhoot, which manufactures wiring harnesses for two- and three-wheelers and advanced models that also power heavy and light commercial vehicles, off-road vehicles, and farm equipment.

Also Read | Bain-backed Dhoot Transmission eyes ₹2,250 crore IPO in early August

Over the years, the company has diversified into electronic sensors and controllers, automotive switches, connection systems, and an array of products for electric vehicles, including charging guns, inlets, off-board chargers, wiring harnesses, and lithium-ion battery assembly.

In April, Dhoot acquired Multilink Pvt. Ltd, which makes electronics and electrical products for two- and three-wheeler makers in India, before it went public earlier this week.

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Meet the Author

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Read Less
Agnidev Bhattacharya

Agnidev is a business journalist with over two years of reporting experience tracking the intersectiRead more

on of capital, policy, and corporate strategy in India.<br><br>He joined Mint in December 2025, after a stint at NDTV Profit (erstwhile BQ Prime). At Mint, Agnidev focuses on the high-stakes world of the Indian capital market, specialising in mergers and acquisitions, burgeoning IPOs, and the investment banking industry.<br><br>Backed by a rigorous, data-driven approach, Agnidev frequently breaks news on the valuation cycles, deal pipelines and listing strategies of India’s most prominent companies. His reportage offers deep dives into the operational health of market leaders across the corporate landscape, providing readers with a clear-eyed view of institutional growth.<br><br>He has reported on major issues like India's derivatives frenzy, IPO froth, the competitive quick commerce industry, the real-money gaming ban, and has broken investigative stories related to scandals such as IndusInd Bank's accounting manipulation and the Gensol-BluSmart fiasco.<br><br>As a reporter, he brings stories that ultimately affect your stock market investments, and tries to bring clarity and brevity in a field that is often filled with jargon and noise.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesAfter Dhoot, Bain-backed RSB Transmissions begins talks with bankers for ₹3,000 cr IPO

After Dhoot, Bain-backed RSB Transmissions begins talks with bankers for ₹3,000 cr IPO

Priyamvada CAgnidev Bhattacharya
3 min read18 Aug 2026, 06:30 AM IST
Pune-based RSB is seeking to raise about <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3,000 crore through an initial public offering.
Pune-based RSB is seeking to raise about ₹3,000 crore through an initial public offering.
Summary

Founded in 1973 by R.K. Behera and S.K. Behera, RSB specializes in designing and manufacturing components for commercial vehicles, passenger cars, construction and off-highway equipment.

Gift this article

Mumbai: Global private equity firm Bain Capital has called for banker pitches to take its portfolio company RSB Transmissions, an automotive component maker, to the public markets, two people familiar with the matter said. The move follows the successful listing of another similar portfolio company, Dhoot Transmission, earlier this week.

Mumbai: Global private equity firm Bain Capital has called for banker pitches to take its portfolio company RSB Transmissions, an automotive component maker, to the public markets, two people familiar with the matter said. The move follows the successful listing of another similar portfolio company, Dhoot Transmission, earlier this week.

Pune-based RSB, which manufactures automotive, construction, and off-highway equipment systems and aggregates, is seeking to raise about 3,000 crore through an initial public offering (IPO), one of the people cited above said on the condition of anonymity.

Pune-based RSB, which manufactures automotive, construction, and off-highway equipment systems and aggregates, is seeking to raise about 3,000 crore through an initial public offering (IPO), one of the people cited above said on the condition of anonymity.

“The discussions with the bankers are in early stages, and details around valuation and the exact structure are still being decided,” the person added.

Bain Capital and RSB did not respond to Mint’s requests for comment by the time of publishing.

Also Read | Yotta targets $1.5 billion raise in FY27, including India IPO

According to an 11 June report by India Ratings, Bain Capital currently holds 64.3% stake in RSB, following a series of transactions, starting with an initial 30% stake buy two years ago.

In September 2024, Bain Capital invested an undisclosed sum in RSB. As part of the transaction, the private equity firm had said it would provide the resources and global automotive expertise to realize significant organic growth, pursue strategic M&A opportunities, and further establish the company as a global, diversified platform.

This June, RSB completed the acquisition of Setco Auto Systems (SASPL), a leading supplier of MHCV clutch systems and aftermarket drivetrain solutions. The transaction was funded through an equity infusion of 525 crore from Bain Capital and another 115 crore from RSB’s promoters.

The deal marked a significant step in scaling up RSB’s presence in the automotive components sector and building a systems-led, multi-product platform across the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and aftermarket segments.

Also Read | NSE aims to launch IPO in mid-September, list by end of month

What is RSB Transmission

Founded in 1973 by R.K. Behera and S.K. Behera, RSB specializes in designing and manufacturing components for commercial vehicles, passenger cars, construction and off-highway equipment. Its products include propeller shafts, axles, gearboxes, and related aggregates, serving long standing Tier-1 customers across India and the US.

The company has manufacturing facilities across India, including in Jamshedpur, Pune, Dharwad, Chennai, as well as an international site in Mexico. It serves several OEMs like Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, VECV, Daimler, Mahindra & Mahindra, and John Deere. In the construction equipment sector, RSB supplies major manufacturers such as CAT, Tata Hitachi, JCB, XCMM, LiuGong, Kobelco, and Komatsu.

In FY25, the company reported consolidated revenue of 2,853 crore, compared to 3,058 crore a year earlier. Its net profit narrowed to 37.38 crore from 130.96 crore in FY24, according to filings sourced by Tofler from the ministry of corporate affairs. India Ratings expects the company to grow by 4-8% in FY26 with Ebitda margins closer to FY25 levels of 11.6%.

Dhoot IPO

Meanwhile, Bain built another auto platform in 2025 through a significant minority stake in Dhoot, which manufactures wiring harnesses for two- and three-wheelers and advanced models that also power heavy and light commercial vehicles, off-road vehicles, and farm equipment.

Also Read | Bain-backed Dhoot Transmission eyes ₹2,250 crore IPO in early August

Over the years, the company has diversified into electronic sensors and controllers, automotive switches, connection systems, and an array of products for electric vehicles, including charging guns, inlets, off-board chargers, wiring harnesses, and lithium-ion battery assembly.

In April, Dhoot acquired Multilink Pvt. Ltd, which makes electronics and electrical products for two- and three-wheeler makers in India, before it went public earlier this week.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Read Less
Agnidev Bhattacharya

Agnidev is a business journalist with over two years of reporting experience tracking the intersectiRead more

on of capital, policy, and corporate strategy in India.<br><br>He joined Mint in December 2025, after a stint at NDTV Profit (erstwhile BQ Prime). At Mint, Agnidev focuses on the high-stakes world of the Indian capital market, specialising in mergers and acquisitions, burgeoning IPOs, and the investment banking industry.<br><br>Backed by a rigorous, data-driven approach, Agnidev frequently breaks news on the valuation cycles, deal pipelines and listing strategies of India’s most prominent companies. His reportage offers deep dives into the operational health of market leaders across the corporate landscape, providing readers with a clear-eyed view of institutional growth.<br><br>He has reported on major issues like India's derivatives frenzy, IPO froth, the competitive quick commerce industry, the real-money gaming ban, and has broken investigative stories related to scandals such as IndusInd Bank's accounting manipulation and the Gensol-BluSmart fiasco.<br><br>As a reporter, he brings stories that ultimately affect your stock market investments, and tries to bring clarity and brevity in a field that is often filled with jargon and noise.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesAfter Dhoot, Bain-backed RSB Transmissions begins talks with bankers for ₹3,000 cr IPO
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