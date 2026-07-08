After nearly a decade of decline, DXC lays out a turnaround plan

Bengaluru: DXC Technology expects revenue to decline for a ninth straight year, yet the US-based IT services company is keeping its chin up, betting that a sharper focus on artificial intelligence (AI), its biggest markets, and better execution will eventually return it to growth.
Eight years ago, Ashburn-based DXC—which was formed in April 2017 through a merger between Computer Sciences Corp. and the tech services division of Hewlett Packard Enterprise—generated about $25 billion in annual revenue, making it larger than Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) at the time.
In FY26, its revenue fell to $12.6 billion, only marginally higher than the $10.5 billion reported by Wipro Ltd, India’s fourth-largest IT services company. For FY27, DXC has guided for another 3-5% decline.