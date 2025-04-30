Companies
After Redwolf buy, The Souled Store plans up to ₹200 crore fundraise for expansion, Gulf entry
SummaryNone of the existing investors will exit in this round as they are looking to hold till the IPO, which is about two years away, co-founder Vedang Patel told Mint.
MUMBAI : Mumbai-based pop culture apparel brand The Souled Store (TSS) is looking to raise ₹150–200 crore by July to fund its offline expansion, enter Gulf markets, and launch new categories following its acquisition of rival Redwolf.
