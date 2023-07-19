After Seizing Western Assets, Russia Puts Chechen Official, Local in charge
Summary
- Nephew of Putin ally is hired to run Danone Russia after Kremlin took control of conglomerate’s assets
Russia has appointed Chechnya’s agriculture minister as the new head of Danone’s business in the country and tapped a Russian businessman to run Carlsberg’s operations there, cementing control of the Western multinationals’ Russian assets days after they were seized.
