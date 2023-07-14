After TCS scandal, Wipro tightens performance checks on vendors for hiring2 min read 14 Jul 2023, 01:35 PM IST
Wipro ensures that procurement and resource management group executives, who are key in getting contract staffing vendors on board, get shifted across teams and even locations every three-four years.
Mumbai: Wipro has upped its checks and balances on contract hiring, after Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) sacked six employees and blacklisted six staffing firms for alleged lapses in contract staffing.
