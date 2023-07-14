Mumbai: Wipro has upped its checks and balances on contract hiring, after Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) sacked six employees and blacklisted six staffing firms for alleged lapses in contract staffing.

"We are continuously looking at vendors. The process was stringent and we are making it more periodic and bringing in higher frequency of performance checks . More periodic rigor of managing any vendors," Saurabh Govil, chief human resources officer for Wipro told Mint.

Govil said the IT services firm ensures that procurement and resource management group executives, who are key in getting contract staffing vendors on board, get shifted across teams and even locations every three-four years.

"Employee risk management is continuously looks at processes in high vulnerable areas like hiring, facilities management, procurement.. The entire processes are mapped to see leaks and gaps," the HR head added. He noted that the company has three rows of checks and balances in -functional level, then at the ERM and then finally by conducting internal audits.

The IT sector depends on hundreds of staffing vendors to provide them with workforce who are largely on the payrolls of the vendors but work on projects of the IT companies.

Govil estimates hiring to be "muted" for some time given the macro environment and said that Wipro is yet to onboard all campus recruits who were offered a job in 2022.

"There are people who were offered but not yet onboarded...the batch of 2022. Because time has lapsed, lot of them are not waiting and have picked up something else. We are trying to stay engaged with them," he said. "The only challenge is in the current macro environment it is difficult to give a date for not just for Wipro but for the industry. Freshers we are not onboarding right now," he added.

The IT company which has seen an attrition of 17.3% in the fiscal first quarter did not hire from campuses from batch of 2023. The tech firm is "reviewing" its campus plans for the batch of 2024.

"We want to be cautious. We rather hire for what we need now as we move forward. We can also go off campus so that the waiting time is less. Inventory of people who have been offered and they become our top priority," said Govil.

The IT sector is one of the largest recruiters from engineering colleges. The IT sector is expected to slash its campus hiring by at least 40% on the back of large bench strength, reduced client orders and poor visibility of when the recessionary phase will get over. The IT firms will hire about 1,55,000 students from the 2024 batch of engineering campuses compared to 2,30,000 from the batch of 2023.

