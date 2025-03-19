Agnikul-backer Artha Group raises ₹330 crore to bolster its portfolio winners
Summary
- The follow-on fund with a target corpus of ₹330 crore is expected to achieve a final close at ₹350-375 crore. In October 2022, Artha had said that the Artha Select Fund will also have a green shoe option to raise an additional up to ₹120 crore.
Artha India Ventures, which has bet on a range of companies including OYO, and space startup Agnikul, has raised ₹330 crore for Artha Select Fund (ASF), a follow-on investment fund focused on backing winners in its existing portfolio, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Mint.