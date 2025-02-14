"We have recently come across instances of aggrieved contractors/employees of an ATM service provider, which is a leader in the industry, disrupting operations at ATMs of their clients, including us," a spokesperson for ICICI Bank said. The bank is advising customers to use ICICI Bank’s nearby branches or ATMs to ensure their convenience. “Alongside, we have initiated the process of transferring the management of the ATMs from the current service provider to other providers," the spokesperson said.