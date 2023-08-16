AI, AI Express integration: Code share, route recast2 min read 16 Aug 2023, 12:45 AM IST
These steps are part of a strategy that includes the merger of AirAsia India and Air India Express, which will operate as Air India’s low-cost unit, offering budget flights on non-trunk routes
NEW DELHI : Air India Express Ltd is set to sign a code-sharing agreement with Air India Ltd, pull out from all routes requiring business-class capacity, and relocate operational control centres for AirAsia India and Air India Express to a new Gurugram office starting this month, two airline executives said on condition of anonymity.