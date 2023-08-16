AI, AI Express integration: Code share, route recast

Meanwhile, Air India Express is shifting its base from Kochi and Mumbai to Gurugram, where the Tata group-owned airline has rented a new building that will house all airlines in the group —Air India, Air India Express (AirAsia India to be merged) and Vistara (to be merged with Air India). Employees of AirAsia India, who are based out of Bengaluru, will shift to Gurugram.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}