India’s AI ambitions supercharged with Google’s $15-billion data centre investment
Shouvik Das , Jas Bardia , Nehal Chaliawala 5 min read 14 Oct 2025, 09:50 pm IST
Summary
The Mountain View, California-based tech giant’s largest investment in India pushes Big Tech’s ‘announced’ AI infrastructure bets in the country to $25 billion this year, with another $6.5 billion likely but unconfirmed.
New Delhi/Bengaluru/Mumbai: India’s sprint to reach global AI hub status just got a $15-billion booster shot, with Google unveiling plans on Tuesday to build massive data centres and AI computing infrastructure in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.
