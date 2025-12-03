As AI roils shares of India's largest IT firms, their share in Sensex falls to lowest in 18 years
The weight of IT services stocks in the benchmark BSE Sensex has dropped to 11.3%, the lowest in 18 years, as the rise of AI and an uncertain growth outlook make investors wary. Analysts believe this is a potential investment opportunity, expecting growth recovery from 2026.
The share of information technology (IT) services stocks in the BSE 30 Sensex in 2025 has fallen to a 18-year low of 11.3%, just better than the 8.8% in 2007, as rise of artificial intelligence tools and prospects of uncertain growth make investors jittery.
