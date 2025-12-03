“It (low weightage) means the market is recalibrating expectations during a major technology transition. Automation and new delivery models are disrupting the traditional services engine. Investors want to see how fast these (IT Services) firms can convert automation into new revenue streams rather than pure cost take out. The lower weight reflects the belief that the next phase of value creation in IT services will look very different from the last twenty years," said Phil Fersht, chief executive of HFS Research.