What if AI didn’t need the internet? Indian semiconductor startups have an answer
Shadma Shaikh 9 min read 22 Jul 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Summary
India does not have the economic muscle to build GPU infrastructure, like the US or China. However, a growing pool of experienced engineers, and a handful of startups, are betting on a different future—offline AI, powered by smarter chips.
Bengaluru: Back in 2020, as the covid-19 pandemic swept across the world and overwhelmed healthcare systems, Qure.ai, a medical diagnostic startup, was field-testing its most promising leap in medical artificial intelligence (AI): a software that could detect signs of tuberculosis and lung cancer from chest X-rays with high accuracy.
