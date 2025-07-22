A handful of Indian founders, many of whom have spent years in global semiconductor firms or top research labs, are now building fabless chip startups—where design is done domestically and fabrication outsourced to foundries abroad—from the ground up. The fabless model is the global industry norm, followed even by companies like Apple, which designs its chips in the US but manufactures them abroad. The model allows startups to focus on innovation without the heavy capital costs of running fabrication plants.