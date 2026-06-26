India can still build AI winners despite US, China lead, says Accel's Subrata Mitra

Rwit GhoshSneha Shah
3 min read26 Jun 2026, 06:00 AM IST
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Subrata Mitra, founding partner of venture capital firm Accel's India arm.
Summary
Accel is deploying capital across AI, consumer, fintech and manufacturing from its $650 million eighth India fund launched in January 2025.

As capital pours into India's artificial intelligence and deeptech startups, the country's chances of producing globally significant AI companies are improving—even if the race to build large language models is dominated by the US and China, according to Subrata Mitra, founding partner of venture capital firm Accel's India arm.

“I wouldn't put a country winner on the AI problem," said Mitra told Mint. "Winning is company-specific. It is very specific problem statements that people are trying to solve for, and if they find the right differentiation there and scale those differences, the market is large, opportunities are large, and things will move fast.”

His comment comes at a time when the US has restricted the use of Anthropic's latest model, Fable 5. The move has since sparked debate in India around the need for the country to build its own sovereign capabilities in high-importance sectors like AI.

Also Read | Why Info Edge is chasing deeptech and AI bets

While companies in the US, like OpenAI and Anthropic, and in China, like DeepSeek, Z.ai, and Moonshot AI, have raised hundreds of billions of dollars to be at the cutting edge, the Indian ecosystem has just begun to raise large rounds for artificial intelligence.

Uniphore raised $250 million in its last funding round in October 2025 at a valuation of $2.25 billion. Foundational model and enterprise AI company Sarvam recently raised $234 million at a $1.5 billion valuation in their first tranche of an overall $300 million round from HCLTech and Bessemer Venture Partners. Neysa, an AI acceleration cloud provider, raised $600 million from the likes of Blackstone, Teachers’ Venture Growth, TVS Capital, 360 ONE Assets and Nexus Venture Partners.

Mitra said while some of the larger players have built LLMs and foundation models, they're only slightly differentiated from each other and are at a comparable level of performance.

“Whether you do infra or just apps, you have to find a space where you have some moat, he said. "Data is no longer a moat. So you've to either build something where it's super personalised for the userbase or you figure out a twist in the product that others haven't and build momentum quickly enough.”

Notably, Accel is invested in Anthropic, which filed for an initial public offering with the US market regulator on 1 June, making it the first foundation model AI company to go public.

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Deeptech's acceleration in India

Over the last 24 months, deeptech has become a sector where an increasing amount of venture investors have begun to allocate money into.

While funding peaked in 2024 at $1.6 billion, so far this year the sector has hit $1.23 billion, according to Tracxn, compared to $1.5 billion raised over the entirety of 2025.

“We feel like India is at a point where, from the defence tech side or sophisticated engineering products coming out of the country, we are probably going to see them reach scale very soon,” said Mitra.

Accel is deploying capital across AI, consumer, fintech and manufacturing from its $650 million eighth India fund launched in January 2025. The fund is deploying 10-15% of the corpus from the current fund into manufacturing. "It's not a lot, but it is significant. Historically, we don't like to allocate more than 20% to one area,” he said.

The Silicon Valley firm expanded its presence in India in 2008 when it merged local seed fund Erasmic Ventures into its operations. As a result, Erasmic's leadership team, consisting of Prashant Prakakash, Mahendran Balachandran and Mitra founded Accel's India arm.

Over the last two decades, the firm has raised nearly $3 billion across its eight funds to deploy in India.

Also Read | Deeptech startup funding nears 2025 levels as VC conviction strengthens

Among defence and deeptech, the firm has so far invested in drone manufacturer Unmannd, specialty chemicals company Scimplify, electric vertical take off and landing startup Sarla Aviation, micro gas turbine manufacturer for power generation and aviation Nabhdrishti Aerospace.

Accel has also expanded its deal flow and exposure to deeptech through Atoms, a pre-seed scaling program run alongside Dutch tech investor Prosus.

The firm is adding specialized team for deeptech and AI in India. “Now we find we need more AI and manufacturing expertise on our team. The kind of spice levels and cooking you want to do keeps changing, therefore you need to specialise those recipes as well,” said Mitra, who is launching his book, Down But Not Out: Gritty Comebacks of India's Diehard Founders.

About the Authors

Rwit Ghosh

Rwit is a correspondent at Mint covering India’s burgeoning startup ecosystem and the venture capital and private equity firms that back them. Sitting out of Bengaluru, he writes on the new-age tech businesses that the city and the rest of the country seems to continuously be birthing.<br><br> While Rwit’s interests lie in covering the new wave of deeptech, AI, SaaS and consumer tech businesses, he’ll write on consumer brands and fintech (if someone repeatedly explains these sectors to him).<br><br> When he’s not scrolling through the Indian startup forums on Reddit, Rwit is usually trying to figure out early signs of what’s to come next in the ecosystem. As a result, he’s been early to spot trends like VCs becoming more active in backing deeptech, funding bottlenecks for agentic AI startups and a potential revival in edtech through AI. <br><br>Prior to his ongoing stint at Mint, Rwit worked at NDTV Profit as a social media producer while also working on his own stories for the TV channel after he graduated from the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. <br><br>When he’s not working on stories, he can be found trying to figure out where he should go to eat next in Bengaluru, or what his next tattoo should look like. If you see him in the wild, you should ask him how he pronounces his name. He’s definitely not tired of being asked about it.

Sneha Shah

Sneha Shah is the editor for deals and startups at Mint. Starting off her career in India’s financial capital as a cub reporter for the Mid-day newspaper in the mid-2000s, she later moved on to decode balance sheets and follow the money trail for some of the leading pink publications in the country. She has been covering India’s deals ecosystem for nearly two decades now, closely tracking private- and public-market funding, startups, private equity, venture capital, and investment banking. From breaking some of the biggest deal stories of the past to doing some incisive deep-dives into the latest trends and turnarounds in the industry, she has witnessed the phenomenal growth and transformation of the country’s investment ecosystem from really close quarters. A graduate in journalism, she has worked with The Economic Times, Financial Chronicle, VCCircle and Mid-Day before starting her second stint at Mint in 2022. As a keen observer of India’s startups ecosystem, she aspires to write a book some day, chronicling some of the most inspiring stories the industry has seen so far in its remarkable journey.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

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