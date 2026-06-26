India can still build AI winners despite US, China lead, says Accel's Subrata Mitra

As capital pours into India's artificial intelligence and deeptech startups, the country's chances of producing globally significant AI companies are improving—even if the race to build large language models is dominated by the US and China, according to Subrata Mitra, founding partner of venture capital firm Accel's India arm.
“I wouldn't put a country winner on the AI problem," said Mitra told Mint. "Winning is company-specific. It is very specific problem statements that people are trying to solve for, and if they find the right differentiation there and scale those differences, the market is large, opportunities are large, and things will move fast.”
His comment comes at a time when the US has restricted the use of Anthropic's latest model, Fable 5. The move has since sparked debate in India around the need for the country to build its own sovereign capabilities in high-importance sectors like AI.