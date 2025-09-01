AI now threatens a booming corner of tech hiring

As generative AI and automation disrupted hiring at India’s software services providers, burgeoning captive centres of global companies stood out as top recruiters. But even that comfort may be short-lived for tech job aspirants.

At least three global capability centres (GCCs) said headcount requirements for certain roles are expected to decline due to AI. Two of them added that the employee count will cease to define a GCC's size.

“With AI coming in, maybe in two to three years’ time, we won't even talk about the number of people, because that might not be the right metric in which a GCC will be benchmarked," said Arvind Srinivasan, chief financial officer at Thryve Digital Health, a captive centre of a US firm.

“It could definitely be a fair summary" that the number of people the GCC hires will be less than previously envisaged, according to Thryve’s Srinivasan.“If today (work for the parent company) is being done by say 2,000 people as we talked about; let's say I'm looking at 3,000-people work coming into this part of the world, I might do it with 2,000."

Also Read | How ChatGPT convinced techie to kill mother and self

The anticipation could spell trouble for engineers graduating from colleges next year, as GCCs have been growing and offering fatter paychecks. That’s when the country’s largest information technology (IT) services companies have been hiring fewer people. According to the industry lobby National Association of Software and Services Companies (Nasscom), India's $283-billion IT industry employs about 5.8 million people, with GCCs accounting for almost a third of the headcount and at least $64.6 billion in export revenue.

Srinivasan does not foresee immediate job cuts due to AI and expects investments in GCC to increase. Currently, Thryve incorporates AI for the parent company in various internal and customer-facing uses, ranging from customer invoicing to customising patient data for each doctor based on their treatment preferences.

Thryve is the GCC of Pennsylvania-based Highmark Health, a healthcare delivery and financing firm, and employs 3,600 people in Chennai and Hyderabad. Highmark Health ended the last fiscal with $29.4 billion in revenue.

Also Read | Cargo City to drive Delhi Airport’s next growth phase

Focus on skills

A top executive at a second GCC said AI is leading to a hiring shift towards more skill-dependent roles.

“One is the skill-set that we are looking at is focused more and more on things like data science, things like people with skills that are going to help us accelerate, so the hiring shift has been much more towards the skill sets that we'll need," said Suresh Kumar, global chief technology officer and chief development officer of Walmart Inc.

“Does that imply consolidation or hiring fewer people going forward? Not necessarily," said Kumar. “In particular areas, we might reduce. In particular areas, we might increase."

Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, set up its GCC in Bengaluru last December. It has since expanded to Chennai with a 4,500-seat office. Mint could not ascertain the total GCC headcount, and Walmart declined to comment.

However, the retailer whose revenue jumped 5% last year to $681 billion on account of its US business, laid off about 1,500 of its staff across roles, including tech-facing ones, in India.

Tesco India, too, said that its GCC headcount may remain stagnant due to AI.

“It’s no longer about headcount. It’s a skill-count play, that is, the skill and capability that we build. I could go up to 5,500 (employees) or remain at 5,000 as we guide automation," said Sumit Mitra, chief executive of Tesco India, in an interaction with Mint this March. “It depends on what capability I am building, what I need to hire from the outside, and what I need to grow from the inside. It is very difficult to pinpoint."

The British retailer reported GBP 69.9 billion ($93.4 billion) in revenue last fiscal, up 2.5%. Its GCCs in Budapest, Bengaluru, Scotland, and Ireland employ up to 8,000 people, about 2.3% of its 338,000-strong workforce. Its India centre is its biggest, employing two-thirds of its entire GCC workforce.

Cost pressures

“GCCs that function as cost centers for the enterprise will be under pressure due to gen AI adoption since the focus will be to reduce costs using gen AI," Kotak Institutional Equities analysts Kawaljeet Saluja, Sathishkumar S, and Vamshi Krishna said in a 16 June note.

This implies that Gen AI-induced cost cuts may hurt GCCs as parent companies might use Gen AI to handle mundane back-end tech work rather than hire people for it.

Large companies employ consulting firms such as ANSR or partner with IT services providers in India to set up and run tech centres for a fixed amount of time before the ownership is transferred back to them–under the build-operate-transfer (BOT) model.

Kotak Institutional Equities’analysts said such IT outsourcers that partner with GCCs are poised to gain from the AI push. “System integrators that provide solutions to enterprises as opposed to staffing are strategically more important and are better positioned."

Homegrown tech service providers are doubling down on their partnerships with GCCs. Mint reported on 15 August that mid-sized IT services companies such as Mphasis Ltd and Hexaware Technologies Ltd are investing in advisory firms that help large corporations set up GCCs in India.

On 10 July, Mphasis invested $4 million in Aokah, a US-based GCC advisory firm, for a 26% stake. Similarly, Hexaware Technologies acquired SMC Squared, another GCC advisory firm, on 17 July for $120 million.

The opportunity for boutique advisory firms to run these GCCs is huge. India has more than 1,760 GCCs, of which 875 are based in Bengaluru alone, while Hyderabad has about 355. The rest are located in cities such as Delhi-NCR, Pune, and Chennai.

Nasscom estimates that the number of GCCs in India will surge to 2,200 by March 2030, with a market size of $105 billion.

Meanwhile, the country’s top IT outsourcers, including Infosys Ltd, HCL Technologies Ltd, Wipro Ltd, Tech Mahindra Ltd, and LTIMindtree Ltd, have been setting up independent GCC units internally for the past two years.