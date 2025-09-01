AI now threatens a booming corner of tech hiring

“It’s no longer about headcount. It’s a skill-count play, that is, the skill and capability that we build. I could go up to 5,500 (employees) or remain at 5,000 as we guide automation," said Sumit Mitra, chief executive of Tesco India, in an interaction with Mint this March. “It depends on what capability I am building, what I need to hire from the outside, and what I need to grow from the inside. It is very difficult to pinpoint."