Companies
Why the world's biggest VC believes Indian IT is facing a risk
Jas Bardia , Varun Sood 6 min read 17 Feb 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
- The views of Andreessen Horowitz, which has $44 billion in assets under management, have added fresh fuel to the debate about the future of the global IT industry in general, and India’s $254-billion technology industry in particular.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Will artificial intelligence (AI) impact jobs and the powerhouse that is the Indian IT services industry? The debate, which existed for a while, picked up steam with the advent of generative AI tool ChatGPT in November 2022.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less