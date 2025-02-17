Why the world's biggest VC believes Indian IT is facing a risk

Catalincs’ Ramamoorthy said large traditional IT players must re-invent their business. “The only way the incumbents have transitioned to the new wave is by investing their way out and playing by the new rules of the game. In the era of AI, services through software or products is the new currency. Unless incumbents readjust their business, operating and financial models to this new reality, they are bound to be challenged. The examples cited by Andreessen are early signs of the incumbents reorienting to this new reality," said Ramamoorthy.