Natural intelligence on the ropes: Why India’s middle managers are becoming obsolete

On 26 February, Block, a digital payments company cofounded by Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, laid off around 4,000 employees, or nearly 40% of its workforce, in one go. Just over a month later, on 31 March, Block head Dorsey, and Sequoia Capital partner Roelof Botha, a member of the payment company’s board, published a manifesto titled ‘From Hierarchy to Intelligence’. The meandering encyclical traces how middle management came into being “before the term existed”. It begins by examining how the Romans organized their troops, realising through centuries of warfare that “a leader can effectively manage somewhere between three and eight people”, to how the Prussian army was reformed after being routed by Napoleon during the Battle of Jena in 1806.
Prussia’s reformers, Dorsey and Botha noted, “created the General Staff, a dedicated class of trained officers whose job was not to fight but to plan operations, process information, and coordinate across units”. These staff officers were meant to support incompetent generals, providing the talent that might otherwise be lacking among leaders and commanders, according to the doctrine drawn up by General Gerhard von Scharnhorst, founder of the Prussian general staff.
In today’s era, however, Dorsey and Botha argued, traditional hierarchy and middle management “impede information flow” and are rapidly being replaced by artificial intelligence (AI). The duo outlined changes that are taking place at Block, noting that every company would eventually need to reckon with the same questions it faced.
India Inc is now confronting those questions. Experienced professionals are increasingly being made redundant across sectors, a consequence of AI absorbing white-collar work and global conflicts squeezing revenues and supply chains.
In 2024, research firm Gartner estimated that “through 2026, 20% of organizations will use AI to flatten their organizational structure, eliminating more than half of current middle management positions."
The impact of technology and global upheaval on jobs is not new—there was Y2K, the 2008–09 financial collapse, the pandemic. Crests and troughs have always been a reality. While jobs recovered from those events on the back of a rebound in growth, this time, the decimation appears permanent—because the middle management’s very demise is being perceived as a launchpad for growth and profitability.