Natural intelligence on the ropes: Why India’s middle managers are becoming obsolete

On 26 February, Block, a digital payments company cofounded by Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, laid off around 4,000 employees, or nearly 40% of its workforce, in one go. Just over a month later, on 31 March, Block head Dorsey, and Sequoia Capital partner Roelof Botha, a member of the payment company’s board, published a manifesto titled ‘From Hierarchy to Intelligence’. The meandering encyclical traces how middle management came into being “before the term existed”. It begins by examining how the Romans organized their troops, realising through centuries of warfare that “a leader can effectively manage somewhere between three and eight people”, to how the Prussian army was reformed after being routed by Napoleon during the Battle of Jena in 1806.