How AI is reshaping the workforce: New roles, more cross-functional teams; biggest risk is failing to plan, says report

A Colliers' report found that as AI transforms how work gets done, with immediate impact on the workforce, while implications for the workspace still unfolding. Yet many organisations have not translated anticipated AI driven workforce changes into their workplace and lease strategies, it added.
The report ‘Asia Pacific Workplace Insights: Forces shaping office decisions in 2027’ surveyed 313 corporate occupiers across 11 Asia Pacific markets, spanning Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.
According to the report, AI’s first impact is on the nature of work itself, which in turn elevates the importance of the physical workplace as a critical hub for knowledge and ideas exchange and where the highest value of work happens.
The report noted that India and Southeast Asia continue to stand out as the region’s most growth-oriented cluster, with occupiers prioritising portfolio resilience and future readiness.
“India remains a high-growth office market in the APAC region, underpinned by a resilient economy and sustained occupier expansion. Beyond strong demand prospects, occupiers increasingly view the office as a strategic enabler of business performance, talent attraction and collaboration,” said Arpit Mehrotra, Managing Director, Office Services, Colliers India.
According to the report, Cost efficiency, talent availability and density remain the defining factors in workplace and location decisions across Asia Pacific. The survey showed organisations continue to prioritise operational cost efficiency and access to talent, outweighing geopolitical considerations.
“While geopolitical factors remain part of the operating environment, the region's long-term growth fundamentals continue to drive occupier decision-making,” it added.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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