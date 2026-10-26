How AI is reshaping the workforce: New roles, more cross-functional teams; biggest risk is failing to plan, says report

A Colliers' report found that as AI transforms how work gets done, with immediate impact on the workforce, while implications for the workspace still unfolding. Yet many organisations have not translated anticipated AI driven workforce changes into their workplace and lease strategies, it added.
The report ‘Asia Pacific Workplace Insights: Forces shaping office decisions in 2027’ surveyed 313 corporate occupiers across 11 Asia Pacific markets, spanning Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.
According to the report, AI’s first impact is on the nature of work itself, which in turn elevates the importance of the physical workplace as a critical hub for knowledge and ideas exchange and where the highest value of work happens.
The report noted that India and Southeast Asia continue to stand out as the region’s most growth-oriented cluster, with occupiers prioritising portfolio resilience and future readiness.
“India remains a high-growth office market in the APAC region, underpinned by a resilient economy and sustained occupier expansion. Beyond strong demand prospects, occupiers increasingly view the office as a strategic enabler of business performance, talent attraction and collaboration,” said Arpit Mehrotra, Managing Director, Office Services, Colliers India.
According to the report, Cost efficiency, talent availability and density remain the defining factors in workplace and location decisions across Asia Pacific. The survey showed organisations continue to prioritise operational cost efficiency and access to talent, outweighing geopolitical considerations.
“While geopolitical factors remain part of the operating environment, the region's long-term growth fundamentals continue to drive occupier decision-making,” it added.
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