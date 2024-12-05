Kailash Nadh, Zerodha’s chief technology officer (CTO), claimed that entry-level tasks involving language comprehension and creation are the types of job roles that can become redundant in India due to AI in the next few years, reported Hindustan Times.
The CTO, who holds a PhD in Artificial Intelligence and Computational Linguistics, suggested that the low-hanging fruits seem to be at risk. Giving insight into his predictions, he alleged that the employment of junior developers who perform programming tasks, research assistants who are involved in cataloguing and summarising research material, and those who perform corporate writing and graphic design tasks are the most at risk with the incorporation of AI.
Kailash Nadh alleged that the hype among engineering students to seek AI-related courses isn't useful for most students. "'Big Data' courses were hot at one point too, remember? I don't think countless students beelining for engineering courses was necessarily a good thing either," he was quoted as saying in the report.
Kailash Nadh advised students to discover problems that they can relate to and work on personal projects that solve them. He stressed the importance of gaining first-hand experience. “Hands-on experience building technologies beats everything and accords a significant edge,” he pointed out.
Notably, the leading entrepreneur spearheaded the development of the company’s core trading platform ‘Kite.’ Kailash Nadh said that his company has been experimenting with self-hosting some of these open-source AI tools for making internal back office-related organisational tasks more efficient.
With reference to AI's use and the balance equation, Kailash Nadh said some guard rails should be in place for critical areas and regulations on this are a global debate. The CTO asserted that AI technologies are multi-dimensional and yield different solutions to different kinds of problems that a student, lawyer, researcher, writer, and a software developer may face in their respective areas. However, one has to be rational while seeking solutions through automation and efficiency as in case of insurance claims where humans should be sought.
