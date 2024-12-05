Zerodha CTO Kailash Nadh predicted that entry-level jobs in India, particularly in programming and corporate writing, may become redundant due to AI. He advised students to focus on personal projects and hands-on experience instead of following AI course trends.

Kailash Nadh, Zerodha's chief technology officer (CTO), claimed that entry-level tasks involving language comprehension and creation are the types of job roles that can become redundant in India due to AI in the next few years, reported Hindustan Times.

The CTO, who holds a PhD in Artificial Intelligence and Computational Linguistics, suggested that the low-hanging fruits seem to be at risk. Giving insight into his predictions, he alleged that the employment of junior developers who perform programming tasks, research assistants who are involved in cataloguing and summarising research material, and those who perform corporate writing and graphic design tasks are the most at risk with the incorporation of AI.

What will be the future of engineering students? Kailash Nadh alleged that the hype among engineering students to seek AI-related courses isn't useful for most students. "'Big Data' courses were hot at one point too, remember? I don't think countless students beelining for engineering courses was necessarily a good thing either," he was quoted as saying in the report.

Importance of ‘hands-on experience’ Kailash Nadh advised students to discover problems that they can relate to and work on personal projects that solve them. He stressed the importance of gaining first-hand experience. “Hands-on experience building technologies beats everything and accords a significant edge," he pointed out.

Notably, the leading entrepreneur spearheaded the development of the company’s core trading platform ‘Kite.’ Kailash Nadh said that his company has been experimenting with self-hosting some of these open-source AI tools for making internal back office-related organisational tasks more efficient.