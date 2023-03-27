Aim to make cloud storage affordable, accessible for Indians, says DigiBoxx CEO5 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 05:07 PM IST
There is a better and more affordable cloud storage alternative available online besides the usual ones pushed by big tech companies, states DigiBoxx CEO Arnab Mitra in an interaction with Mint.
Data storage is an essential part of our daily digital lives. The democratization of the internet, with cheaper and faster broadband plans, has led to an exponential increase in data consumption. Physical storage offers higher capacity but less flexibility when it comes to ease of access and ability to share and collaborate while on the move. Cloud storage answered this need and there are plenty of services available online to cater to individual as well as businesses. DigiBoxx is one such service that entered the fray in 2020. Arnab Mitra, CEO of DigiBoxx, shares his thoughts in an exclusive interaction with LiveMint on what sets them apart from the competition.