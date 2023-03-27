Aim to make cloud storage affordable, accessible for Indians, says DigiBoxx CEO

Arnab Mitra: All the cloud storage services you have mentioned have their data centres located in multiple locations – in India and around the world. However, users are not given the choice as to where they would like their data to reside. With growing concerns over data ownership and digital IP, it is necessary to be more conscious about where your data is being stored. The service is encrypted and the plans, including the free one, are ad-free and does not track usage. Another reason why people should trust us is the fact that we are here for the long-term. The team is constantly finetuning our existing service and adding new features like regional language support, Android and iOS apps for anywhere access and backup, the DigiFotos feature that lets people carry their photos wherever they go, and more. DigiBoxx is also available as a storage option in the Jio Photos app in all Jio set-top boxes (STBs). In addition, we are now working on releasing a Windows desktop app soon.