AI-native companies are growing fast and doing things differently
Steven Rosenbush , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 07 Feb 2025, 05:44 PM IST
SummaryMost companies necessarily approach generative AI as an innovation to integrate, but a handful of startups have sprung up with artificial intelligence as their starting point.
AI-native companies are born with a capacity to dynamically change and learn from customer data and workflows, potentially becoming as good as a custom app that a client might have commissioned.
