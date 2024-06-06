Air India aims to double transit international traffic
With an independent market share of around 13% on the international market to and from India, Air India expects to double the share of international passengers via Indian airports.
New Delhi: In a bid to further strengthen its global footprint and aid India's aviation hub ambitions, the Tata Group-backed Air India expects to double the share of international passengers transiting through Indian airports on Air India flights to other destinations beyond India, a senior executive said.