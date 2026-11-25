Air India and its low-cost subsidiary Air India Express are set to work more closely under a new structure called ‘One Air India Group’, as the Tata Group-owned airlines look to cut costs, improve efficiency and find new sources of revenue. The move is among the first major decisions taken by new CEO Tewolde Gebremariam, who is seeking to address the airline group's financial and operational challenges.
Announcing the plan at an employee town hall on Wednesday, Gebremariam said the two carriers would share more resources and work together more closely. However, both airlines will continue to operate separately under their existing Air Operator Certificates and meet their individual regulatory requirements.
The new arrangement will bring greater coordination between the two airlines, particularly in their back-office operations. Teams handling functions such as human resources will serve both carriers.
The group will also introduce a two-tier management structure and create new positions, including a Group Strategy Officer and a Chief of Training Academy.
Air India has identified potential cost savings of around ₹6,000 crore through the closer working arrangement. The group is also exploring new revenue opportunities in tourism, aviation training and dedicated cargo services.
No merger has been announced. Both airlines will retain their separate identities and continue operating under their respective licences.
For passengers, the announcement does not indicate any immediate changes to flight operations, ticketing or airline branding. The plan is primarily focused on improving coordination behind the scenes.
The larger aim is to make the Air India Group more efficient while allowing its full-service and low-cost airlines to continue catering to different categories of travellers.
(More to come…)