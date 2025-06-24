Air India board gave CEO Campbell Wilson a raise days before the crash
Air India's CEO is set to receive a 46% salary increase to up to ₹27.75 crore, effective April 2025. The pay hike came a fortnight before the tragic crash in Ahmedabad. Campbell's pay structure emphasizes performance, with 60% tied to the airline's success.
Mumbai and Bengaluru: A fortnight before the country’s worst civil aviation disaster in almost three decades involving one of its flights, Tata-owned Air India’s board handed its chief executive officer, Campbell Wilson, a new salary, under which he stands to earn up to ₹27.75 crore.
This would be a 46% jump from the ₹18.98 crore he earned in 2023-24, according to Air India’s filings. Wilson walked into the corner room in July 2022 and was promised a salary of up to ₹21.50 crore.