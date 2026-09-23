Air India gains share as Express expands flying in a slowing market

New Delhi: Air India clawed back some lost ground in India’s domestic aviation market in August as the Tata group expanded operations, largely through budget carrier Air India Express. Its market share rose 2.7 percentage points to 26.7%, while that of market leader IndiGo slipped to 65% from its July peak of 67.4%, as per Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) data.

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The rebound was, however, driven by additional capacity rather than a broader pickup in demand, with Air India Express stepping up flights as the group continued to redraw the roles of its two airlines, a strategy taking shape just as Tewolde Gebremariam prepares to take charge of Air India this month.

Also Read | Air India continues to exit smaller-city routes in favour of Air India Express

The Tata group’s domestic market share was at 24% in July.

The two Tata airlines carried 3.23 million passengers in August, up 12.4% from 2.9 million in July, reversing a decline that saw passenger traffic fall 18.1% in June from May, followed by a further 10.8% fall in July. Its market share dipped from 25.6% in May to 24% in June and remained flat in July, the data shows.

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Ethiopian Airlines' former chief Gebremariam, who had led the carrier to rapid expansion, will take charge as Air India’s chief executive and managing director, succeeding Campbell Wilson, later this month. He comes in at a critical stage, when the Air India group reported a net loss of ₹22,000 crore in the financial year 2026 and is eyeing a turnaround.

Also Read | What happened aboard Air India flight 2379 from Phuket?

Gebremariam will, however, not directly run Air India Express, which operates as a separate airline within the Tata group.

The group has been reshaping the roles of its two carriers, with Air India increasingly focusing on international, long-haul and major metro routes, positioning itself as a full-service carrier. Air India Express, meanwhile, is taking a larger role in smaller-city and regional markets.

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That strategy has seen Air India exit smaller-city and regional domestic markets in favour of Air India Express. The former exited six routes in August, which were taken over by Air India Express.

Air India Express operated 9,460 domestic flights in August, up 13% from 8,366 in July. Air India’s own flying was unchanged at 14,472 flights, compared with 14,476 in July. Together, the two airlines operated 23,932 domestic flights in August, up 5% from 22,842 in July, DGCA data sets showed.

Experts say Air India has added new capacity with retrofits, or refurbished aircraft from its existing fleet.

“They added new planes with retrofits returning to the fleet. Also, Air India Express’s bookings are now possible through Air India’s website and app. Earlier, these were separate," said Mark D. Martin, aviation expert and founder & chief executive at risk advisory firm, Martin Consulting. "So, for a particular route, people now know there is an Air India Express offering too. This revamp is a couple of months old, and has helped Air India group showcase their additional capacity to drive passengers.”

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Jainam Shah, aviation analyst, at brokerage firm, Equirus Securities, said, Air India’s August recovery was largely a function of capacity returning after fleet retrofits and other operational disruptions had reduced its flying by 10-15% at the peak. “This is more a normalization from Air India’s temporarily depressed capacity than a structural shift in the competitive landscape,” he said.

The expansion for Air India came when domestic aviation continued to lose momentum. Fewer people flew even as the Air India group and IndiGo—the two together have 92% market share—increased flights by over 1,450.

Passenger traffic fell 6.34% month-on-month to 12.13 million in August, from 12.95 million a year ago. For January-August, traffic was almost flat at 110.5 million passengers, compared with 110.7 million a year earlier.

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Also Read | Why Singapore Airlines’ bet on Air India is worth the long haul

The aviation sector saw weakened demand during the review month. Air India group’s passenger load factor, or the proportion of available seats filled, fell to 77% in August from 83.2% in July, while IndiGo’s declined to 79.2% from 82.4%. The numbers indicate that the increase in flying did not translate into higher seat utilization.

“Capacity grew faster than demand (for Air India). In contrast, IndiGo’s passenger traffic declined 2.4% despite a marginal increase in flights. Air India can continue to regain share as more aircraft return to service, but sustaining that share gain will depend on demand recovery,” said Shah of Equirus.

The operational backdrop remains uneven. DGCA data shows Air India’s operational performance remains a weak spot. Its on-time performance at 10 major airports was at 83.9% in August, below IndiGo’s 91.5%.

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That adds urgency to Gebremariam’s mandate. In his first townhall with employees earlier this month, he spoke of taking the airline “back to basics”, with improving on-time performance among the priorities.

There was no response to Mint's queries emailed to Air India, Air India Express and IndiGo until press time.

About the Author Abhishek Law Abhishek Law has spent 18 years in journalism, which in news industry terms means he has survived several newsroom restructurings, countless “urgent” ...Read More ✕ Abhishek Law Abhishek Law has spent 18 years in journalism, which in news industry terms means he has survived several newsroom restructurings, countless “urgent” press releases, and more cups of tea than he can reasonably count. Based in New Delhi, he covers aviation for Mint, a sector where aircraft, oil prices, geopolitics and airline CEOs regularly conspire to make his life interesting.



Most of his time gets occupied by translating airline jargon like ASKs, yields, load factors and fleet strategies into language that doesn’t require a pilot’s licence. His motto is simple: if readers need a glossary, he hasn’t done his job properly.



On most days, the quadragenarian is tracking airline strategies, policy changes and the occasional mid-air disruption that suddenly become a stock market story. When planes are behaving themselves (which is not very often nowadays), he strays into other corporate beats like steel, trying to figure out what’s really happening.



He loves to talk, especially ask—that one more question which people are uncomfortable with, and saving contacts in his phone as a "Source who may or may not pick up calls”.



But, on a serious note, the goal remains simple: cut through jargon, find that additional detail, and turn complicated business stories into something one can actually enjoy reading.