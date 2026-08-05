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Air India Express doubles borrowing ceiling as geopolitical risks, fuel costs bite

Abhishek LawDipali Banka
3 min read5 Aug 2026, 01:30 PM IST
Air India Express reported a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6,767 crore loss in FY26, while Air India posted a loss of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15,368 crore.
Air India Express reported a ₹6,767 crore loss in FY26, while Air India posted a loss of ₹15,368 crore.(REUTERS)
Summary

Air India Express is grappling with a difficult operating environment that has eroded profitability despite strong passenger demand.

Gift this article

Air India Express has nearly doubled its borrowing capacity in just 21 months, raising the ceiling to 20,000 crore, as the Tata Group's low-cost carrier seeks additional financial muscle to navigate geopolitical disruptions, soaring fuel prices and mounting costs.

Air India Express has nearly doubled its borrowing capacity in just 21 months, raising the ceiling to 20,000 crore, as the Tata Group's low-cost carrier seeks additional financial muscle to navigate geopolitical disruptions, soaring fuel prices and mounting costs.

The increase, approved by shareholders at the airline's annual general meeting on 15 July, marks the second hike in six months and the fourth revision since the merger of AirAsia India with Air India Express.

The increase, approved by shareholders at the airline's annual general meeting on 15 July, marks the second hike in six months and the fourth revision since the merger of AirAsia India with Air India Express.

The borrowing limit has risen from 11,600 crore in October 2024 to 14,000 crore a month later, 17,500 crore in February this year and now 20,000 crore. The latest approval comes even as the airline grapples with a difficult operating environment that has eroded profitability despite strong passenger demand.

Also Read | India's airlines race to restore lucrative West Asia flights

"Due to prevailing geopolitical uncertainties and increase in fuel prices, Board of Directors of the Company envisages requirement of additional funds to support the business operations of the Company and accordingly, it is proposed to increase the overall borrowing limits by 2,500 crore, i.e. from 17,500 crore to 20,000 crore," Air India Express said in the explanatory statement accompanying the shareholder resolution filed with the ministry of corporate affairs.

The request underscores the financial pressures building within the Air India group as Tata Sons pursues one of the world's most ambitious airline turnaround programmes. Chairman N. Chandrasekaran, in his address to shareholders, said that Air India’s turnaround is a 5-10 year process, while pointing out to an exceptionally tough operating environment that airline faced in FY26 that include spare part supply chain disruptions, airspace restrictions over Pakistan, elevated fuel costs, geopolitical tensions, and the AI-171 crash in June leading to increased regulatory oversight, apart from legacy issues plaguing the carrier.

According to the Tata Sons Annual Report 2025-26, Air India and Air India Express together reported a combined net loss of 22,238 crore in FY26, more than double the 10,859 crore loss recorded a year earlier, while combined revenue declined nearly 9% to 71,870 crore.

Also Read | Air India loses altitude, IndiGo soars on capacity addition

Air India reported revenue of 51,452 crore and a loss of 15,368 crore during the year, while Air India Express posted revenue of 19,088 crore and a loss of 6,767 crore, highlighting the strain on both the full-service and low-cost businesses even as the group continued investment in fleet renewal, network expansion and product upgrades.

The financial performance contrasts sharply with that of market leader IndiGo. InterGlobe Aviation, which operates IndiGo, reported revenue of 84,962 crore in FY26, up from 80,802 crore a year earlier. Although the airline swung to a net loss of 2,394 crore, largely due to foreign exchange losses, it remained significantly more resilient than the Air India group while operating in the same environment of elevated fuel prices, Pakistan airspace closures, and geopolitical uncertainty.

The comparison also reflects differing funding priorities. IndiGo has sought shareholder approval to raise its borrowing limit by nearly 60% to 1.1 trillion, primarily to finance aircraft acquisitions, including Airbus A350 wide-body jets that will support its long-haul ambitions. It has an order book of nearly 900 jets.

Also Read | Fly91 plans 50-aircraft fleet in 5 years, targets profitability by FY28

India’s youngest airline, Akasa Air, also tripled its borrowing this year as the Mumbai-headquartered carrier looked to fund its growing operations.

Air India Express, in contrast, has explicitly linked its latest borrowing requirement to liquidity needs arising from geopolitical disruptions and higher fuel costs. The borrowing increase also comes at a critical juncture for the Air India group.

Air India Express is yet to announce a new chief executive after former CEO Aloke Singh’s exit following the completion of his tenure. Captain Hamish Maxwell took over as the Accountable Manager for Air India Express, following Singh's departure.

Air India’s chief executive Campbell Wilson is due to step down in September, with the Tata Group yet to announce his successor, even as it presses ahead with integrating its airlines and restoring profitability.

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Meet the Author

Abhishek Law

Abhishek Law has spent 18 years in journalism, which in news industry terms means he has survived seRead more

veral newsroom restructurings, countless “urgent” press releases, and more cups of tea than he can reasonably count. Based in New Delhi, he covers aviation for Mint, a sector where aircraft, oil prices, geopolitics and airline CEOs regularly conspire to make his life interesting.<br><br>Most of his time gets occupied by translating airline jargon like ASKs, yields, load factors and fleet strategies into language that doesn’t require a pilot’s licence. His motto is simple: if readers need a glossary, he hasn’t done his job properly.<br><br>On most days, the quadragenarian is tracking airline strategies, policy changes and the occasional mid-air disruption that suddenly become a stock market story. When planes are behaving themselves (which is not very often nowadays), he strays into other corporate beats like steel, trying to figure out what’s really happening.<br><br>He loves to talk, especially ask—that one more question which people are uncomfortable with, and saving contacts in his phone as a "Source who may or may not pick up calls”. <br><br>But, on a serious note, the goal remains simple: cut through jargon, find that additional detail, and turn complicated business stories into something one can actually enjoy reading.

Read Less
Dipali Banka

Dipali Banka is a Mumbai-based journalist who treats corporate reporting less like a beat and more lRead more

ike a puzzle to be solved. This invariably means she has to read through annual reports and speak with leaders and analysts. She tracks policies, deals, and the pulse of industries spanning metals, mining, paints, and cement, alongside aviation. She started out as an intern at The Statesman and then completed her postgraduate diploma in journalism from Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, in 2025. Relentlessly curious at heart, Dipali is driven by the simple urge to understand how things work and who they impact. Armed with an enduring fascination for steel and aeroplanes, she moves through the churn of daily news with focus, turning complexity into clarity without losing the story. She is particularly committed to shaping numbers into objective narratives, having little appetite for vagueness that gets in her way.<br><br>Outside the newsroom, Dipali is an unapologetically loud presence who values long conversations and longer walks to unwind. She devours books of all kinds and can often be found indulging in the lyrical sway of contemporary ghazals. She ardently believes that her relationship with her bylines is more sacred than it would ever be with anyone across the human race.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesAir India Express doubles borrowing ceiling as geopolitical risks, fuel costs bite

Air India Express doubles borrowing ceiling as geopolitical risks, fuel costs bite

Abhishek LawDipali Banka
3 min read5 Aug 2026, 01:30 PM IST
Air India Express reported a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6,767 crore loss in FY26, while Air India posted a loss of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15,368 crore.
Air India Express reported a ₹6,767 crore loss in FY26, while Air India posted a loss of ₹15,368 crore.(REUTERS)
Summary

Air India Express is grappling with a difficult operating environment that has eroded profitability despite strong passenger demand.

Gift this article

Air India Express has nearly doubled its borrowing capacity in just 21 months, raising the ceiling to 20,000 crore, as the Tata Group's low-cost carrier seeks additional financial muscle to navigate geopolitical disruptions, soaring fuel prices and mounting costs.

Air India Express has nearly doubled its borrowing capacity in just 21 months, raising the ceiling to 20,000 crore, as the Tata Group's low-cost carrier seeks additional financial muscle to navigate geopolitical disruptions, soaring fuel prices and mounting costs.

The increase, approved by shareholders at the airline's annual general meeting on 15 July, marks the second hike in six months and the fourth revision since the merger of AirAsia India with Air India Express.

The increase, approved by shareholders at the airline's annual general meeting on 15 July, marks the second hike in six months and the fourth revision since the merger of AirAsia India with Air India Express.

The borrowing limit has risen from 11,600 crore in October 2024 to 14,000 crore a month later, 17,500 crore in February this year and now 20,000 crore. The latest approval comes even as the airline grapples with a difficult operating environment that has eroded profitability despite strong passenger demand.

Also Read | India's airlines race to restore lucrative West Asia flights

"Due to prevailing geopolitical uncertainties and increase in fuel prices, Board of Directors of the Company envisages requirement of additional funds to support the business operations of the Company and accordingly, it is proposed to increase the overall borrowing limits by 2,500 crore, i.e. from 17,500 crore to 20,000 crore," Air India Express said in the explanatory statement accompanying the shareholder resolution filed with the ministry of corporate affairs.

The request underscores the financial pressures building within the Air India group as Tata Sons pursues one of the world's most ambitious airline turnaround programmes. Chairman N. Chandrasekaran, in his address to shareholders, said that Air India’s turnaround is a 5-10 year process, while pointing out to an exceptionally tough operating environment that airline faced in FY26 that include spare part supply chain disruptions, airspace restrictions over Pakistan, elevated fuel costs, geopolitical tensions, and the AI-171 crash in June leading to increased regulatory oversight, apart from legacy issues plaguing the carrier.

According to the Tata Sons Annual Report 2025-26, Air India and Air India Express together reported a combined net loss of 22,238 crore in FY26, more than double the 10,859 crore loss recorded a year earlier, while combined revenue declined nearly 9% to 71,870 crore.

Also Read | Air India loses altitude, IndiGo soars on capacity addition

Air India reported revenue of 51,452 crore and a loss of 15,368 crore during the year, while Air India Express posted revenue of 19,088 crore and a loss of 6,767 crore, highlighting the strain on both the full-service and low-cost businesses even as the group continued investment in fleet renewal, network expansion and product upgrades.

The financial performance contrasts sharply with that of market leader IndiGo. InterGlobe Aviation, which operates IndiGo, reported revenue of 84,962 crore in FY26, up from 80,802 crore a year earlier. Although the airline swung to a net loss of 2,394 crore, largely due to foreign exchange losses, it remained significantly more resilient than the Air India group while operating in the same environment of elevated fuel prices, Pakistan airspace closures, and geopolitical uncertainty.

The comparison also reflects differing funding priorities. IndiGo has sought shareholder approval to raise its borrowing limit by nearly 60% to 1.1 trillion, primarily to finance aircraft acquisitions, including Airbus A350 wide-body jets that will support its long-haul ambitions. It has an order book of nearly 900 jets.

Also Read | Fly91 plans 50-aircraft fleet in 5 years, targets profitability by FY28

India’s youngest airline, Akasa Air, also tripled its borrowing this year as the Mumbai-headquartered carrier looked to fund its growing operations.

Air India Express, in contrast, has explicitly linked its latest borrowing requirement to liquidity needs arising from geopolitical disruptions and higher fuel costs. The borrowing increase also comes at a critical juncture for the Air India group.

Air India Express is yet to announce a new chief executive after former CEO Aloke Singh’s exit following the completion of his tenure. Captain Hamish Maxwell took over as the Accountable Manager for Air India Express, following Singh's departure.

Air India’s chief executive Campbell Wilson is due to step down in September, with the Tata Group yet to announce his successor, even as it presses ahead with integrating its airlines and restoring profitability.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Abhishek Law

Abhishek Law has spent 18 years in journalism, which in news industry terms means he has survived seRead more

veral newsroom restructurings, countless “urgent” press releases, and more cups of tea than he can reasonably count. Based in New Delhi, he covers aviation for Mint, a sector where aircraft, oil prices, geopolitics and airline CEOs regularly conspire to make his life interesting.<br><br>Most of his time gets occupied by translating airline jargon like ASKs, yields, load factors and fleet strategies into language that doesn’t require a pilot’s licence. His motto is simple: if readers need a glossary, he hasn’t done his job properly.<br><br>On most days, the quadragenarian is tracking airline strategies, policy changes and the occasional mid-air disruption that suddenly become a stock market story. When planes are behaving themselves (which is not very often nowadays), he strays into other corporate beats like steel, trying to figure out what’s really happening.<br><br>He loves to talk, especially ask—that one more question which people are uncomfortable with, and saving contacts in his phone as a "Source who may or may not pick up calls”. <br><br>But, on a serious note, the goal remains simple: cut through jargon, find that additional detail, and turn complicated business stories into something one can actually enjoy reading.

Read Less
Dipali Banka

Dipali Banka is a Mumbai-based journalist who treats corporate reporting less like a beat and more lRead more

ike a puzzle to be solved. This invariably means she has to read through annual reports and speak with leaders and analysts. She tracks policies, deals, and the pulse of industries spanning metals, mining, paints, and cement, alongside aviation. She started out as an intern at The Statesman and then completed her postgraduate diploma in journalism from Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, in 2025. Relentlessly curious at heart, Dipali is driven by the simple urge to understand how things work and who they impact. Armed with an enduring fascination for steel and aeroplanes, she moves through the churn of daily news with focus, turning complexity into clarity without losing the story. She is particularly committed to shaping numbers into objective narratives, having little appetite for vagueness that gets in her way.<br><br>Outside the newsroom, Dipali is an unapologetically loud presence who values long conversations and longer walks to unwind. She devours books of all kinds and can often be found indulging in the lyrical sway of contemporary ghazals. She ardently believes that her relationship with her bylines is more sacred than it would ever be with anyone across the human race.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
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