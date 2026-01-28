Fleet constraints slow Air India Express’s Navi Mumbai expansion
While IndiGo and Akasa have rolled out most of the routes they announced last year, Air India Express hasn't been able to achieve its goal. In September, it had said it would operate 20 daily departures, connecting 15 Indian cities in the initial phase of the new airport’s operations.
Hyderabad: Faced with fleet constraints, budget carrier Air India Express expects to expand connectivity from the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) to 15 other cities by the end of 2026, a target it had aimed to achieve in the early phase of the new airport's operations.