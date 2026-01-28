Fleet constraints slow Air India Express’s Navi Mumbai expansion

Daily departures

While IndiGo and Akasa have rolled out most of the routes they announced last year, Air India Express hasn't been able to achieve its stated goal. In September, it had said it would operate 20 daily departures or 40 air traffic movements from and to NMIA, connecting 15 Indian cities in the initial phase of the new airport’s operations. The airline had also said it intended to scale up to 55 daily departures by mid-2026, including up to 5 daily international flights from NMIA.