Air India eyes regional aviation space in challenge to IndiGo
Summary
- India’s regional aviation has benefited from a government-funded regional connectivity scheme called UDAN. With SpiceJet which has been active in many such routes now weak, the space gets more lucrative for new entrants.
New Delhi: Air India is weighing a potential entry into India's growing regional aviation space, stepping up rivalry with market leader IndiGo which is growing its own turboprop fleet to advance its regional ambitions.