Air India fined ₹80 lakh for violations of flight duty time limitations

The Directorate of Civil Aviation on 21 March imposed a fine of ₹80 lkah to Air India Limited for violation of regulations pertaining to Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) and fatigue management system (FMS) of flight crew. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"DGCA has imposed a financial penalty of Rs. 80,00,000 (Rupees eighty lakhs) to Air India Limited for violation of regulations pertaining to Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) and fatigue management system (FMS) of flight crew," PTI quoted DGCA as saying.

The following decision by DGCA arrived after it conducted a spot audit of Air India in January, during which evidence was collected and fleet-wise random reports were analysed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"... the operator was also found deficient in providing adequate weekly rest, adequate rest before & after ultra-long range flights and adequate rest on layover to the flight crew, which violates the extant provisions of the Civil Aviation Requirements pertaining to FDTL," the regulator said in a release.

Apart from this, the DGCA also said there were instances of exceeding duty periods, wrongly marked training records and overlapping duties.

The DGCA also issued a show cause notice on 1 March to Air India with respect to the violations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The operator submitted its response to the show cause notice, which was not found satisfactory. Pursuant to the non-satisfactory response submitted by the operator, a fine of ₹80,00,000 has been imposed on the operator," the release said.

With agency inputs.

