Air India flight from Mumbai to London gets bomb threat, declares emergency

  • An Air India flight from Mumbai to London declared an emergency on Thursday after issuing a 'squawking 7700' signal.

Written By Riya R Alex
Updated17 Oct 2024, 06:58 PM IST
An Air India flight from Mumbai to London declared an emergency on Thursday. The aircraft issued a ‘squawking 7700,’ a signal by pilots to declare a general emergency. 

According to FlightRadar 24, an online flight tracking website, the Boeing 777, operated by Air India, took off at 7:05 a.m. (IST) from Mumbai towards East England and declared an emergency. However, the reason for the emergency was not specified.

17 Oct 2024, 06:58 PM IST
