Air India flight from Mumbai to London gets bomb threat, declares emergency

An Air India flight from Mumbai to London declared an emergency on Thursday. The aircraft issued a ‘squawking 7700,’ a signal by pilots to declare a general emergency.

According to FlightRadar 24, an online flight tracking website, the Boeing 777, operated by Air India, took off at 7:05 a.m. (IST) from Mumbai towards East England and declared an emergency. However, the reason for the emergency was not specified.