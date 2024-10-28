Air India gets DGCA approval for in-house modifications of aircraft interiors

PTI
Published28 Oct 2024, 07:59 PM IST
New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) Air India has received aviation regulator DGCA's approval to carry out modifications in aircraft interiors in-house as the Tata Group-owned airline works on revamping its fleet and expanding operations.

The full-service carrier has a collaboration with Tata Technologies to enhance aircraft interiors in its fleet.

In a release on Monday, Air India said the Design Organisation Approval (DOA) from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will enable the airline to independently make design changes in-house and implement modifications to its aircraft interiors more efficiently.

 

"DOA is a transformative step towards enhancing Air India's in-house capabilities, which has been bolstered by decisions to set up its own engineering, maintenance and training facilities. This will enhance operational efficiency and make the airline more self-reliant," it added.

An official said the approval will also allow Air India to offer the services to other Indian airlines in the future.

Air India is the first Indian airline to attain this level of authorisation, accelerating its ability to execute restoration tasks for continuous improvement of its fleet, the release said.

Air India Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Campbell Wilson said the approval reaffirms its capabilities to maintain the fleet and commitment to enhancing the customer experience of its aircraft interiors.

 

"By leveraging our global aerospace expertise, we are committed to delivering next-generation aircraft interiors that not only meet the highest standards of functionality and safety but also enhance customer satisfaction," Tata Technologies Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Warren Harris said.

The approval also comes at a time when Air India is retrofitting its legacy planes and has also placed significant orders for new aircraft.

According to the release on Monday, the partnership with Tata Technologies will help Air India streamline its operations by integrating innovative digital thread solutions and smart maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

"This will improve operational efficiency, reduce downtime, and ensure that Air India's fleet remains fit to fly, further enhancing passenger safety, comfort and operational reliability," the release said.

Tata Air India Group has three airlines -- Air India, Air India Express and Vistara, which is a joint venture between Tatas and Singapore Airlines.

Air India and Air India Express together have more than 230 planes.

Vistara, which has a fleet of 70 planes, is set to be merged with Air India on November 11.

First Published:28 Oct 2024, 07:59 PM IST
