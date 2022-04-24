Air India improves on-time performance in four metros

NEW DELHI : Air India has improved its on-time performance in the four metro airports of Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad by as much as 28% in the first three months of this year, according to data released by the civil aviation regulator, after the state-owned airline was taken over by the Tata group. An average of 71.5% of Air India flights were on time in the four metro airports between October to December 2021, which improved to an average of 91.3% between January and March, data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation revealed.

