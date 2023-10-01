Air India launches 'FlyAirIndiaSale' offering attractive fares on all India-US routes, check details here
The aviator made it clear that bookings under the sale are open for only five days i.e. from 1 October to 5 October 2023, for travel between 1 October and 15 December 2023.
Private airliner Air India on 1 October has launched a limited-period, #FlyAirIndiaSale, to offer attractive fares on all India-US routes in economy class and premium economy class.
