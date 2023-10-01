Private airliner Air India on 1 October has launched a limited-period, #FlyAirIndiaSale, to offer attractive fares on all India-US routes in economy class and premium economy class. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Tata-owned aviation firm said that all-inclusive economy class fares begin from ₹42,999 for one-way and ₹52,999 for return.

Apart from this, Air India said that all-premium economy fares start from ₹79,999 for one way and ₹1,09,999 for return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It added that currently, Air India’s premium economy class is available to guests traveling on select routes: Bengaluru-San Francisco, Mumbai-San Francisco, and Mumbai-New York.

However, the aviator made it clear that bookings under the sale are open for only five days i.e. from 1 October to 5 October 2023, for travel between 1 October and 15 December 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Air India operates 47 non-stop flights every week from Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai to five American cities: New York, Newark (New Jersey), Washington DC, Chicago, and San Francisco.

The sale fares are also available from several other Indian cities for one-stop flights to the US via Delhi, Bengaluru, or Mumbai. This enables travelers from cities across India, including Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Chennai, Kochi, and Kolkata, among others, to travel seamlessly to the US at highly discounted fares.

Air India said that the bookings Bookings under the sale are open on all channels, including Air India’s website (www.airindia.com), iOS and Android mobile apps, and through authorized travel agents. The seats available on sale are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Due to applicable rates of exchange and taxes, the fares may marginally vary in different cities.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!