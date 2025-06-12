Air India plane crash: Boeing issues first statement after deadly Ahmedabad disaster involving 242 passengers

Air India Plane Crash: Boeing has issued its first statement following the tragic Air India Flight 171 crash near Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025. The company said, “We are in close contact with Air India regarding Flight 171 and are ready to provide full support. Our thoughts are with the passengers, crew, first responders, and everyone affected by this disaster.”

In a tragic incident on June 12, Air India Flight AI171, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner carrying 242 passengers and crew, crashed into a residential area in Meghani Nagar, Ahmedabad, just five minutes after taking off at 1:38 PM, confirmed by the DGCA. The flight was en route from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick.

The Government of India has confirmed multiple fatalities but has not yet specified the exact number, stating, “Lost lot of people, rescue operations are on.”

According to flight tracking information on Flightradar24, the Air India plane had taken off and reached a height of 625 feet.

The last Air India crash, in August 2020, was on a smaller Boeing 737-800 Air India Express that was landing back at Calicut airport in very bad weather and skidded off the table top runway.

Boeing Share Price Tanks After Air India Plane Crash On June 12, Boeing’s shares plunged sharply in pre-market trading following the tragic crash of Air India Flight AI171, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, near Ahmedabad airport.

The stock dropped over 7%, falling from the previous close of $214 to around $198, reflecting investor concerns about the safety and reliability of Boeing’s aircraft amid ongoing scrutiny.

This sudden decline interrupted Boeing’s recent positive momentum, as the company had gained more than 20% year-to-date prior to the crash.

First Boeing 787 Dreamliner To Crash The Air India crash near Ahmedabad on June 12, marks the first fatal accident involving a Boeing 787 Dreamliner since its introduction in 2011. Despite widespread engine issues and operational challenges that led to temporary groundings, the 787 had maintained a strong safety record with no previous fatalities.

The Dreamliner aircraft is praised for its fuel efficiency and quieter operation, with over 1,100 in service worldwide.

However, the crash has intensified scrutiny of Boeing’s manufacturing and quality control practices, especially amid ongoing investigations into alleged assembly flaws and whistleblower claims about structural weaknesses.

Boeing’s troubles are compounded by its recent legal battles over the 737 Max crashes in 2018 and 2019, which killed 346 people and led to a $1.1 billion settlement with the US Department of Justice.